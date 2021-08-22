$60.65 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce sales of $60.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.25 million and the lowest is $60.06 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $252.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $278.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

