$63.68 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $63.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Paya stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Paya by 374.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 228,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

