$691.10 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $691.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.90 million and the lowest is $687.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97. Summit Materials has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

