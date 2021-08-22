$706.90 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $706.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.30 million. MRC Global reported sales of $585.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

