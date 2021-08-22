71,616 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $19,769,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 39.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

