$722.11 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce sales of $722.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the lowest is $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSTO opened at $40.55 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

