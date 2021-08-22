$792.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $792.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.