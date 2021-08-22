$8.49 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report sales of $8.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $8.78 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $37.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $49.47 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

