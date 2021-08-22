800,349 Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.14% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $768,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $3,642,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.66 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

