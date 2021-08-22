8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $319,503.97

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $319,503.97 and $1.03 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

