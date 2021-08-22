8PAY Price Tops $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $321,026.96 and $1.05 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

