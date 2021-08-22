8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $876,098.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000107 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

