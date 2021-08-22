8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $721,672.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 140% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000102 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001456 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001129 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

