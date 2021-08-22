$966.34 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $966.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.60 million and the lowest is $961.10 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $630.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.60. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.67 and a fifty-two week high of $634.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

