A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $20,092,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.