AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

