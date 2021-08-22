Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABDN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 312 ($4.08).
LON ABDN traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 264 ($3.45). 5,010,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,775. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
