Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,031 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Mercury General makes up approximately 5.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of Mercury General worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.57. 266,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

