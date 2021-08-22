Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.64. 2,912,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

