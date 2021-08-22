Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.