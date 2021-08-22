Absher Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,644,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

