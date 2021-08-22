Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $18.92 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

DE stock traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.43. 3,498,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

