Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $23.39 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 4.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.50 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.