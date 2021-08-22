Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 835,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

