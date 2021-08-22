Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,481 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

