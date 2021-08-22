Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

