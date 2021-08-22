Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $333.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

