Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $333.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

