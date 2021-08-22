ACoconut Hits Market Cap of $818,012.50 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $818,012.50 and approximately $84,082.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057189 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

