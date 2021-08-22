Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.08. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

