Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,074 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $161,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $647.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $605.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $652.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

