Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

