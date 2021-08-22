Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 28,952 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $54,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52.

