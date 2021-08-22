Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $37,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,828,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

