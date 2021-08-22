Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $58,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

