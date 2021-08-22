Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $47,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,222,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

