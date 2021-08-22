Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $37.53 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK stock opened at $917.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $924.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $884.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

