Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $40.75 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $40,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after buying an additional 708,830 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

