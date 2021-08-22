Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $43.15 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,200 shares of company stock valued at $86,848,258. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $382.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.49. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

