Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $45.06 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

