Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $46.97 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.