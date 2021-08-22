Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $57.67 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $57,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $93.67 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84.

