Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

