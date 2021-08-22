Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $38,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $289.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

