Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $40,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.