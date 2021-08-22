Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,882 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $51,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 67,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

