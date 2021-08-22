Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 114,013 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

