Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 206,940 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 7.71% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $50,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PFM opened at $37.69 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.