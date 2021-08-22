Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 42,900 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.52.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.