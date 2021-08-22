Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 57,494 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $44,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $182.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

